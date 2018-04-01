Police: Man left at hospital with gunshot wound to the face

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County Police were investigating Friday after a man was dropped off at Christian Northeast Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim was left at the hospital Thursday afternoon and was in critical condition.

Police said they found shell casings but no victim when they responded to a call about a shooting. Around the same time, police said they received a call about a man who had been dropped off at the hospital.

According to authorities, they were able to speak to the victim.