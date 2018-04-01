Police: Man stabbed to death inside Springfield home

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police say a man has been stabbed to death in a Springfield home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the stabbing happened Wednesday night.

Lt. Mike Lucas with the Springfield Police Department said officers went to the home after receiving a frantic 911 call from a woman about a disturbance there. Lucas says responding officers found a man dead. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Lucas says police questioned a person of interest and some witnesses Wednesday night.