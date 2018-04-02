Police: Man threatened family members with knives, piece of glass

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man on Monday for a domestic incident which happened earlier in the month.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened December 19, when William Brooks woke up the woman he was in a relationship with by breaking things in their home. He allegedly threatened to kill her while holding knives in his hands, and choked her as she held a baby in her arms.

Police said Brooks then threatened to kill a young boy in the home by walking toward him with a piece of glass. Brooks then cut himself on the arm with the glass in front of the boy and another child.

When the woman tried to leave with the kids, Brooks allegedly took her phone and unplugged the garage door opener, biting the woman on the arm in the process. The woman told police she had to drive through the closed garage door to escape.

Police arrested Brooks at University Hospital on suspicion of armed criminal action, domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.