Police: Man turns himself in after driving through, damaging Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - A man drove into Mizzou Arena through a closed gate on the south side early Sunday morning and then turned himself in later that afternoon, according to the MU Police Department.

Police said Nathaniel Conant was driving a Volkswagen Passat and entered the arena through a garage door on the dock area and drove around damaging golf carts before driving out of the arena through the press gate in the same dock area.

Police said Conant drove into the arena at 4 a.m. and the damage was first reported three hours later. Conant reported to police just before 4 p.m., a statement said.