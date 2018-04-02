Police: Man used handgun as hammer at Missouri school

BENTON (AP) — A man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment after police say he used a handgun as a hammer while working on a project at a southeast Missouri elementary school.

A probable cause statement from the Scott County Sheriff's Department said 45-year-old Jeffrey Grubbs was volunteering at a 4-H event Monday at Kelly Elementary School in Benton when he gripped the handgun's barrel and used the butt of the weapon to drive a thumbtack into a wood plaque.

The Southeast Missourian reports Grubbs was arrested and released Tuesday.

Police say Grubbs has a concealed-carry permit, but it's illegal to bring a gun onto school property without consent from a school official.

A lawyer listed as representing Grubbs didn't return a call seeking comment Thursday.