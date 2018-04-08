Police, Media Discuss Options

The talks focused mainly on the Nazi march from last month. Citizens heard all about the planning that helped prevent a major riot that Saturday.

"We're interested in how citizens feel about that process and whether they feel like they're getting adequate information and everything always comes back to how safe they feel in their community," Columbia Police Chief Randy Boehm said.

During times of crisis police say the safest advice they can give is to stay away from the area.