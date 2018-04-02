Police: Men used gun, machetes in St. Peters home robbery

ST. PETERS (AP) — One man is in custody and two others are being sought after allegedly talking their way into a suburban St. Louis home and robbing those inside with a gun and machetes.

Eighteen-year-old Derrick Antonio Mitchell Jr. of Ferguson was charged last week with robbery and armed criminal action.

The crime happened Jan. 2 in St. Peters. Court records show that the owner of a home allowed the men inside after they said they had left car keys while at a party there the night before.

Police say the men then put on masks and pulled weapons on the homeowner and two others. No one was hurt but more than $2,000 in cash and goods were taken.