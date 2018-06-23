Police: Missouri inmate who attempted suicide dies
JENNINGS (AP) - St. Louis County police say a man who tried to hang himself in the Jennings jail earlier this month has died.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports authorities said Wednesday that 26-year-old DeJuan Brison died Tuesday. They haven't released the cause of death. His family has called for a federal investigation and says the father of four was not suicidal.
Brison was arrested Oct. 1 in a domestic violence case. He was transferred to Jennings on a warrant for failing to appear in court.
Brison told police on Oct. 4 he was about to have an asthma attack but paramedics said he was healthy. A jailer found him injured about 40 minutes later. Police say he tried to hang himself using sheets.
