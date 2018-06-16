Police: Missouri man slashes girlfriend's throat
BRANSON (AP) - Prosecutors in southwest Missouri have arrested a man who they say fatally slashed his girlfriend's throat.
Thirty-three-year-old Jerry Norton was being held at the Taney County jail Friday morning. His charges include second-degree murder and resisting arrest.
Branson police say they found Norton and 46-year-old Melissa Sheridan at an area hotel Wednesday. They say Norton was yelling and screaming and that Sheridan had wounds on her neck, back and arms.
Police say Norton had been staying with Sheridan at the hotel and they had been in a relationship for the past month. Police didn't release a suspected motive.
Online court records didn't indicate an attorney for Norton.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second sheriff's deputy died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Juneteenth Heritage Festival is keeping the history of Juneteenth alive in mid-Missouri. Juneteenth is a... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect who's gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County's Republican clerk and the Democrat running against him have differing opinions over voter fraud. Challenger... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Channel was recently recognized for creative excellence in production by The Telly Awards Judging Council. Producers... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is dead and one is in critical condition after... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY- Investigators say the human remains they found in Miller County on Monday are from a male from the... More >>
in
FULTON - The two caregivers responsible for Carl DeBrodie will remain in jail after Judge Kevin Crane denied their bond... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - If a few more details with the Federal Highway Administration are worked out, MoDOT plans to close the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on Friday five companies are expanding in Missouri with plans... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - APLEX, Inc., the contractor of the city’s Bike Boulevard Project, plans to close the entrance to Alexander... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - While many people cringed when the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for this... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After a contract between the Jefferson City government and New World Recycling ended Friday, all nine of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Governor Eric Greitens’ attorneys said Friday they will pursue payment from the state after officials said... More >>
in
QULIN (AP) — A 3-year-old girl is safe after spending the night in a rural Missouri cornfield, her faithful... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — A company run by former officials at Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm brought down by a... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail. Paul Manafort was ordered into... More >>
in
MACON COUNTY - Authorities released details Friday of the arrests of three people Wednesday on suspicion of marijuana distribution. ... More >>
in