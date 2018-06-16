Police: Missouri man slashes girlfriend's throat

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) - Prosecutors in southwest Missouri have arrested a man who they say fatally slashed his girlfriend's throat.

Thirty-three-year-old Jerry Norton was being held at the Taney County jail Friday morning. His charges include second-degree murder and resisting arrest.

Branson police say they found Norton and 46-year-old Melissa Sheridan at an area hotel Wednesday. They say Norton was yelling and screaming and that Sheridan had wounds on her neck, back and arms.

Police say Norton had been staying with Sheridan at the hotel and they had been in a relationship for the past month. Police didn't release a suspected motive.

Online court records didn't indicate an attorney for Norton.