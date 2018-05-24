Police: Missouri teen identified by selfie charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they said uploaded a selfie with a stolen iPhone.

KMOV-TV reported Thursday that the boy has been charged in the theft of a 16-year-old girl's phone at a train station. Authorities said they received multiple tips after releasing a photo the teen took of himself.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the phone was stolen on Sept. 19 at the Delmar train station. The victim told police she found several pictures of the boy on her iCloud account several days later.