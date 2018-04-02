Police: Missouri woman killed in car wreck

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for a driver who they say fatally ran a woman off the road and left the scene.

Police say 28-year-old Janice Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Sunday. They say the driver that caused the crash left behind a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

Police say the driver hit Kelly's car from behind and knocked it off of Interstate 70. Her car hit a retaining wall and rolled several times. Kelly was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

They are searching the Impala for identification about the driver.