Police: Molotov cocktail tossed into 70-year-old's SUV

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are searching for suspects after a Molotov cocktail was tossed into the SUV of a 70-year-old woman as she was heading to church.

The crime happened Sunday. The woman was not hurt but her vehicle was badly damaged. The police bomb and arson unit is investigating.

Police say the woman was on her way to church when a Monte Carlo with three men inside pulled alongside her SUV. The back seat passenger tossed the explosive device into the woman's SUV, and it exploded, badly burning the inside of the vehicle.

A motive for the crime wasn't clear.