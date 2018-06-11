Police name victim in fatal shooting at Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA - Police have identified the man accidentally shot and killed at Columbia Mall on Thanksgiving Day.

The Columbia Police Department said 19-year-old Jeffrey Dillon Swope died of his wounds sometime after the shooting. Police did not learn of the death until Monday.

Swope was in a car with someone who was trying to holster a gun when it went off.

It happened in the mall's north parking lot.

Police said no arrests have been made.