Police Name Victims in Weekend Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police named the victims Monday in a shooting they say happened at Forest Ave. and Grand Ave Saturday afternoon.

Police said 21-year-old Kristopher D. Huddleston and 19-year-old Daravion T. Fajardo were shot and sent to University Hospital Saturday.

17-year-old Damerian C. Cheatum was arrested late Saturday night in connection with the shooting. Cheatum was scheduled for an initial court appearance Monday on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and an existing warrant for third degree assault.