Police: Nearly 20 arrested in Ferguson protest

FERGUSON (AP) - Nearly 20 people have been arrested during a large rally to protest the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Clergy members led several hundred people during a march Monday from a church to police headquarters, marking the third straight day of recent protests in the St. Louis suburb.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Shawn McGuire says about 13 people were arrested at police headquarters on charges of peace disturbance. Six others were later arrested for failing to disperse after blocking a street.

Ferguson has been the site of frequent protests since Brown was fatally shot by a police officer on Aug. 9. Brown, who was black, was unarmed when he was killed by a white officer.