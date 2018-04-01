Police: No arrests during peaceful Ferguson protest

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - St. Louis County Police said no arrests were made after a group of protesters returned to West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson Wednesday.

A statement from police spokesman Shawn McGuire said protesters demonstrated peacefully from around 8 p.m. into early Thursday morning.

McGuire said protesters and officers talked throughout the night, and officers didn't have to wear riot gear they wore the past several nights or remove protesters from the roadway. He said there were no reports of injuries, shots fired, burglaries or looting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports several clergy members joined the small crowd of demonstrators.

It marked the second peaceful night in the St. Louis suburb after protests marking the anniversary of the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown earlier in the week turned violent.