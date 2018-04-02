Police: Occupied truck carjacked in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police are investigating a carjacking of an occupied truck.

Sgt. Tonya Price tells the Springfield News-Leader that a man hopped into the bed of the victim's truck Sunday at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Chestnut Expressway. She says the victim was at a stoplight and busted out the back window of the truck.

Price says the victim complied with the suspect's demands to get out of the truck, which the suspect then drove away with. The suspect, who was allegedly armed, eventually crashed into two other vehicles and took off on foot.

He was detained by a Greene County Sheriff's deputy until Springfield police arrived. Price says no one was injured during the carjacking or vehicle crashes.