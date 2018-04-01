Police Offer Free Drug Testing



MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Police in a suburban St. Louis town are offering free drug testing to help teenagers move away from drugs like heroin and methamphetamine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the testing is offered by Maryland Heights police starting May 21. It is available for teens and families who live in the St. Louis County town, or attend school there. A treatment program for youths operated by St. Louis County is partnering with police in what is believed to be the only program of its kind in the region.

Police Chief Bill Carson says no one will be arrested for a positive test, but parents will be given a resource packet.