Police Officer Charged with DWI Loses Job

STOVER -- A Stover police officer is out of a job after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested him on a DWI charge Sunday. Highway Patrol charged 38-year-old Trampus Jackson after he rear-ended 40-year-old Martha Skerlec's Jeep.

An ambulance took Skerlec, who is pregnant and nearing her third trimester, to St. Mary's Health Center in Jefferson City after the crash.

"They monitored the baby overnight, thank God he's fine," Skerlec said.

Stover Police Chief Butch Winslow told KOMU Jackson no longer had a job due to department policies, regarding such incidents.

Skerlec said she's angry about the situation and thinks it's only right that Jackson doesn't have a job with the police department anymore.

Doctors let Skerlec go home on Monday but she plans to go back to St. Mary's for a follow-up on Wednesday to ensure everything is still okay with the pregnancy.