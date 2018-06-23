Police Officer Charged with Posting Secret Bathroom Tapes

By: The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Chesterfield police say one of their officers has been charged with secretly videotaping customers using a men's restroom at a St. Louis County gas station.

Thirty-three-year-old David Cerna of Wentzville was charged Friday with invasion of privacy in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. He's also accused of posting pornographic home videos online without the consent of his male sex partners.

Cerna was jailed Friday in St. Charles County on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Online court records didn't list an attorney on his behalf.