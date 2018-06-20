Police Officer Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest

NEW FRANKLIN - New Franklin's Board of Aldermen approved Ryan Schuler's written resignation Monday night. The resgination came after Schuler was arrested by Missouri Highway Patrol for driving while intoxicated and for providing minors with alcohol Sunday morning at 12:15 a.m.

Schuler was taken to the Howard County Jail with bond posted at $500. He since posted bail.

Schuler filed his written resignation Monday morning and a unanimous vote Monday night approved his decision. He had been with the New Franklin P.D. since December 1st and also had seven year of police officer experience.

He is the second drunk driving arrest connected to the New Franklin Police Department in the past year. The last incident involved the newly elected police chief, Dwayne Wheeler, last May. He also stepped down from his position before being sworn in officially as police chief.