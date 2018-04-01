Police Officer Said TSA Victim Was Dead in LAX Shooting

By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles airport police union spokesman says medical attention for a mortally wounded Transportation Security Administration officer was delayed because a Los Angeles Police Department officer told responders the man was dead.

Marshall McClain, president of the Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association, said Friday the LAPD officer was standing in front of TSA Officer Gerardo Hernandez, obscuring him from view as he lay bleeding, telling other responding officers that Hernandez was dead.

The events unfolded on Nov. 1 after a gunman pulled a rifle from a duffel bag in the busy airport and targeted TSA officers.

Authorities finally went to aid Hernandez after helping other wounded victims. McClain says an airport officer thought he detected a light pulse and immediately wheeled Hernandez out to paramedics - 33 minutes after he'd been shot.

McClain says he learned about the events by speaking with airport officers who were involved.