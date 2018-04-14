Police: Officer shoots at dog, strikes woman instead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has been shot in the leg after authorities said a police officer fired at her dog in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said officers responded to a home Thursday afternoon at the request of social workers who were trying to remove a 1-year-old from the home. Other officers were in the area investigating the fatal shooting of two people in front of the home the night before.

Authorities said when the social workers and at least one officer entered the home, a pit bull jumped a barricade and ran toward them. An officer fired one shot at the dog, but struck the 42-year-old woman instead. Police said the woman's injury is minor.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The dog was taken by animal control.