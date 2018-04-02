Police: Officers kill man who charged at them near St. Louis

JENNINGS (AP) - Authorities say police officers shot and killed a suburban St. Louis man after he charged at them.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said at a news conference Saturday that the man's mother reported Friday night that her son had barricaded himself in a home in Jennings.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports that Belmar says the man had access to a sword and that officers tried but failed to engage him in conversation.

Belmar says the man emerged from the home at about 1 a.m. carrying a knife and a Bible, and that the officers shot him with an "impact weapon" because they felt they had to act.

He says the man wasn't fazed and charged the officers, leading them to shoot him. He says there is video.