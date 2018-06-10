Police officers stand 30 hours on roof in Special Olympics fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY - It's not every day you see two police officers on top of a hotel roof, but that was the case Monday to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.



Cpt. John Wheeler of the Cole County Sheriff's Department said standing for 30 hours will be a small price to pay to raise money for the Special Olympics.



"For me personally, I can't put it into words," Wheeler said.



The fund raiser was about more than just raising money for Wheeler. His daughter is an athlete in the Special Olympics.



"If you've never been to a tournament and seen the competitiveness, and yet the camaraderie, that these kids have, it is unbelievable," Wheeler said. "It's something that everyone can learn from."



Sgt. Jason Payne with the Jefferson City Police Department will join Wheeler to stand on the roof of the Double Tree Hotel in Jefferson City. The officers will raise money for 30 hours straight, from 7 a.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday.



All the money raised will go to Special Olympics Missouri, a non-profit organization that offers support, health and sports programs to help nearly 15,000 children with intellectual disabilities across Missouri.

"We always say, we don't teach them things, they teach us and they teach us to continue to strive to do their best no matter what challenges they are faced with," said Tim Schuster, development director for Special Olympics Missouri.



He said he is really proud of the partnership with law enforcement.

"This will be the 30th year partnering together," Schuster said. "It's a partnership that we both benefit from, but they have done so much for us over the years."



Schuster said it's important to point out that Special Olympics is much more than athletics.



"We're more than sports and training, we are teaching kids life skills, teaching athletes life skills and how to go out and keep a job," said Schuster.



For those interested in volunteering to help: here is a list of upcoming competitions and events.