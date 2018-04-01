Police on Lookout for South Columbia Burglar

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it investigated a burglary at the Grindstone Canyon apartment complex on Old Highway 63 Thursday afternoon.

Police said a tenant arrived home to a suspect burglarizing his apartment. Police said the tenant then chased the suspect. Police said the suspect is still on the loose.

Police got a call from a bystander who saw the tenant chasing the suspect. Both were seen running northwest of the apartment complex.

Police have a vague suspect description but have not made an arrest. This is the same area police have been focusing on in south Columbia where they are encouraging residents to lock their doors.