Police on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - An armed robbery at a Jefferson City Subway shop Monday afternoon shook up the clerk, but no one was injured. The manager of the Subway said the suspect held the surprised clerk at gunpoint and stole all the cash in the register - about $400.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. when a man dressed in black shorts and a black shirt wearing a bandanna stole the money and took off toward a Gerbes Supermarket. Police are looking for a white man, about 5-foot-11, and weighing 160 pounds.

Three store clerks at different businesses in the Eastgate Shopping Center said they didn't see or hear anything until the police showed up.

The Subway manager said she's never seen any robberies like this in that area.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Jefferson City Police at (573) 634-6400.