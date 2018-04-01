Police: parent brought fake gun to school

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield mother has been arrested after police say she brandished a fake handgun when an elementary school principal tried to prevent her from leaving with her child.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 43-year-old Carrie Brooks has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Springfield police say she tried to take her 8-year-old daughter from Pittman Elementary on Friday but doesn't have custody of the child.

The principal tells police that Brooks pulled what appeared to be a pistol out of her pocket when confronted but didn't point it at anyone. Police say the weapon looks like a gun but is a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Brooks is being held at the Greene County Jail on $35,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.