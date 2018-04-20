Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cass County

PECULIAR (AP) — Authorities said a 25-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a road in Cass County.

The Kansas City Star reports that Alexandra Ladd died Thursday morning in Peculiar. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Lass was walking just after 7 a.m. when a 2014 Jeep Compass struck her. Ladd was transported to Belton Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.