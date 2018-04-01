Police: Pedestrian struck by two vehicles in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 50-year-old man was struck by two vehicles as he was crossing a street in St. Louis Sunday morning and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to police, a man was crossing a street just south of Busch Stadium when he was struck by a black Mercedes-Benz around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim was also struck by a maroon vehicle that was behind the first car.

Authorities said the drivers of both vehicles left the scene. An investigation is ongoing.