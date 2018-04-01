Police Prepare for Gathering of Stunt Cyclists

WELDON SPRING - Authorities are pledging a no-tolerance policy as thousands of motorcyclists, many of them stunt riders, gather in the St. Louis area for the Labor Day weekend.

A St. Louis street bike freestyle stunt team known as Streetfighterz hosts the annual "Ride of the Century" event starting Friday.

St. Louis city and county police and the Missouri Highway Patrol said at a news conference Wednesday that extra patrols and checkpoints will be in place throughout the weekend. They say reckless and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated.

Several motorists complained that year about dangerous stunts and clogged roadways. A crackdown last year resulted in several arrests and tickets.