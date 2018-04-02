Police probe human remains found near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A mushroom hunter's discovery of a human skull in woods near a retirement community in Missouri's St. Louis County led to the finding of more remains.

Investigators said the body appears to have been at the site for months.

St. Louis County police handling the investigation say the mushroom hunter found the skull about 5 p.m. Monday. The other remains were located Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the find to call police.