Police protection returns to New Bloomfield

NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide police protection in the city.

New Bloomfield agreed to pay Holts Summit $20,000 in exchange for the policing.

New Bloomfield resident Jennifer Graves said she is worried about city spending.

"In addition to the $20,000, the city covers any additional costs. That could be a heck of a large sum," she said.

New Bloomfield resident Cheri Wilson said the children in the neighborhood are now safe.

"We don't get answers to anything we've asked, but I'm very happy we are getting the police protection we need," she said.

Wilson said residents are still working to improve the community.

"From this point forward, we are looking toward the state audit to help us get answers," she said.

The next New Bloomfield meeting is June 19.