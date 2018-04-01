Police Raid Business for K3 Sales

COLUMBIA - Police raided a Columbia store Monday morning, looking for synthetic marijuana that goes under the name "K3." Legislation went into effect Sunday to ban the substance. The police raid took place at Bocomo Bay on Wilkes Blvd. around 8:30 a.m.

K3 is said to mimic effects of many different drugs and can be found in special bath salts sold in convenience stores and smoke shops. A Columbia Police spokesperson said that the drug can lead to violence, wide ranges of odd behavior, and serious health issues. The drug became more prominent in the past few years and legislators moved this year to ban it.

Prosecutor Russ Oliver from Stoddard County in southeast Missouri came with police in the Monday raid. Oliver said the raid is part of a case that originated in his county.

Columbia police raided another business Monday, but neither police nor Oliver would comment on what business it was. There is still no word on whether police found the banned substance in Bocomo Bay.