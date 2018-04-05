Police Raid Salon Suspected of Prostitution

Officers said they found records of prostitution and illegal gambling machines in the massage parlor near the intersection of Range Line Street and Blue Ridge Road. Two customers were there at the time of the raid, but police don't know if the men will face charges.

"They're [prostitution cases] very difficult to work, mainly because the patrons usually don't complain because they're getting a service, and the employees themselves don't complain," said Capt. Steve Monticelli. "We usually get it from tips and contacts from the outside."

The owner of Lynn's Massage Parlor and the Answer Salon, Karen Rowe, refused to talk to KOMU News.