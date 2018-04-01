Police React To Retired Officer's Murder

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department sent out a release Monday remembering retired Officer Paul Plunkett. Plunkett was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday at his home in Holts Summit. The department said he was a mentor and friend to many. The department describes him as a kind, helpful and fair person.

Officer Plunkett worked for the police department from 1989 to 2008. He retired in good standing as a Police Officer III ranking. He served as a member on the Department SWAT team and as a field training officer. He also spent time working with local neighborhoods to reduce crime and with the Community Policing Team.

The department said Plunkett was the "ideal police officer, mentor, and friend."