Police records reveal possible motivation behind Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - Court documents received by KOMU reveal a possible link to a shooting Monday night on Sylvan Lane resulting in two suspects charged Wednesday.

A probable cause statement written by one of the officers on the scene states a man involved is, "commonly associated with known gang members."

Police say they can't confirm if a shooting earlier that day on the Highway 63 Connector in Columbia is connected to the shooting on Sylvan Lane, but the same men suspected in the Highway 63 shooting were arrested at the Sylvan Lane scene.

Neighbors KOMU 8 News spoke with believe the shooting is gang-related, but a police spokeswoman hesitated to make that connection.

“I believe it was because we did have the law stop at our house at one time and asked if there was noise going on or a group of guys walking by, and I said, yea," said Alan Bonnot, who lives a couple of blocks from where the Sylvan Lane shooting happened. “It wasn’t too much longer before the law was down there and kind of broke it up.”

Bonnot said he doesn't believe there's a gang issue in the neighborhood, but he does take extra precaution.

“I do not leave the house after 8 o’clock at night, or sit out on the porch or anything like that," Bonnot said.

He said he would like to walk his dog more often, but fear prevents it a lot of the time.

“With the shooting going on it’s kind of scary to get out there," he said.

KOMU 8 News spoke with parents of two boys who live very close to the scene of the shooting. They didn't wish to be named in the story out of fear of being targeted by the crimes close to their home. They're new to the neighborhood, and said neighbors have warned them about increased crime when it gets warm out. After Monday, they now look over their shoulder, and worry about their sons' safety.

Bonnot acknowledged an increased police presence.

“I think they’re doing a fantastic job, but they can’t be everywhere," Bonnot said.