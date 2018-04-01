Police Release Driver's Name in Rollover Accident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police reported James Threet was driving the car involved in the rollover accident Friday.

Emergency crews took Threet to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital as of 9:36 a.m. Friday. The passenger was also in the hospital, but has since been released.

Police arrested Threet for an outstanding parole absconder warrant and for driving while revoked.

Police are still investigating the accident.