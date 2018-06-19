Police Release Labor Day Intoxicated Driving Numbers

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested eight drivers for intoxicated driving as a result of increased Labor Day weekend patrols.

The department said it conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday at State Farm Parkway and Nifong Boulevard and contacted 225 drivers. Saturday, the department set up at the intersection of College Avenue and Rollins Street and contacted 394 drivers.

The department said it administered 23 field sobriety tests at the checkpoints.

The department said it also made two arrests for minor in possession by consumption and it arrested two drivers for driving with a suspended or revoked license. The department arrested three for not having a drivers license.