Police Release Two Suspects in Wal-Mart Shooting

FESTUS (AP) - The two men arrested on suspicion of shooting a man in a Jefferson County Wal-Mart bathroom have been released while a police investigation continues.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon Tuesday at the Festus Wal-Mart Supercenter. The victim is expected to survive, and police say the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the suspects were held for the 24 hour-maximum allowed by state law before being released Wednesday since criminal charges have not yet been filed. He declined to further discuss the investigation.

One suspect was arrested in the store's parking lot and the other as he was driving away from the store. The store reopened later Tuesday.