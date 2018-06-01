Police Release Victims' Identities In Jefferson City Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department released the identities Friday morning of the victims of a Thursday night shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting took place in the 300 block of West Schroeder Way. Officers responded to a call around 7:22 p.m. and stopped a Dodge Stratus that was leaving the scene. A subject fled from the area around the vehicle and was not caught after a short chase.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Andre Hudson of Holt Summit in the back seat, dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Officers found the second victim of the shooting, 35-year-old Calvin Hutson of Jefferson City, in the 300 block of West Dunklin Street after they followed a trail of blood from the scene. Hutson had also been shot.

An ambulance took Hutson to St. Mary's Hospital where he was then transferred by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. Captain Bob Cynova of the Jefferson City Police Department said Hutson has undergone surgery and is doing well.

Cynova said his department is interviewing witnesses and is still searching for suspects for the crime.