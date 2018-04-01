Police Report Armed Robbery at Columbia Coin and Stamp

COLUMBIA - Columbia police continue to investigate an armed robbery that took place at Columbia Coin and Stamp on Bernadette Drive around 10:20 Tuesday morning. Police say three black males entered the store each armed with a hand gun and demanded money from the clerk. Two of the suspects had ski masks over their faces.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Ash Street. A fourth suspect stayed behind in the vehicle during the robbery. One of the three suspects that went into the store fled the scene on foot.

A Columbia Police Department K-9 was called to the scene to assist with a track of the suspect. No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

All three suspects were in their 20s and appeared similar in size, approximately 5'9". All three suspects were last seen wearing black coats and pants.