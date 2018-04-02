Police Rescue Child from River

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FAIR GROVE (AP) - Police rescued a six-year-old girl who was clinging to a truck in the rain-swollen river near Springfield, and then arrested her mother and the driver of the truck. Greene County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Long says the rescue occurred early yesterday on the Pomme De Terre River in Fair Grove. Long and Fair Grove police officer Gary Butler worked together to pull the girl out of the river. The girl's mother, the driver and a four-year-old boy had made it safely to the riverbank after the truck was swept off the road. Gibson said the driver the 25-year-old mother of the children, both of whom live in the Fair Grove area, were arrested. He says they should have known not to drive into at least three feet of water, and that alcohol was a significant factor in the incident. The children were placed in the custody of state social services.