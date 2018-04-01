Police Respond to Bank Robbery on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a bank robbery around 1 a.m. at Landmark Bank on Paris Road.

Police said a 25-year-old restaurant manager pulled up to the bank to make a deposit, when a black male came from behind with a rifle. The suspect demanded money from the victim and fled toward Oakland Gravel Road.

Police brought in a K9 unit and tracked the scent of the suspect for a while, but the trail ended at a nearby lot. The suspect is described as a black male, 6'0", 200lbs, wearing dark clothing and a mask.

No arrests have been made.