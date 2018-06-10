Police Respond to Bank Robbery on West Ash Street

COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a robbery at the Academic Credit Union bank in Columbia at 2:20 p.m.

Police were called to 2804 West Ash Street by the Columbia Mall.

The investigation revealed a black male entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect left the bank on foot heading southeast with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect did not display a weapon or imply a weapon. There were no customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.

Investigators are working on surveillance video photos.

Columbia Police have described the suspect as a black male in his late 20's and between 5'11" and 6 foot tall, muscular build and last seen wearing a blue hat, orange shirt and gray pants.

Smithon and Paxton schools were put under a modified lock down until 3:15 p.m. The lock down has been lifted and students are safe.

If anyone has any information about this robbery or saw anything suspicious during the time of the robbery please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.