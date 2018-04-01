Police Respond to New Year's Day Stabbing

JEFFERSON CITY - Police said Sunday an altercation outside a nightclub led to the stabbing of a Jefferson City woman early on New Year's Day. Police said two groups of people began arguing outside Club Motivation at 2425 Industrial Drive. Police said the victims and her friends went home and were followed by the suspects. Once there, another fight started in the 900 block of East Cedar Way. There, 29-year-old Nikita Lovelace of Jefferson City, received a stab wound in her upper thigh. The assailant also broke the windows in her car.

Police located the suspect, whom they identified as Kashay Davis of Jefferson City. The victim also identified 21-year-old Atasha McCann as the person who broke the car windows.

Both suspects went to the Cole County Jail to await charges of second degree assault for Davis and property destruction for McCann.