Police Respond to Robbery at Petro Mart

COLUMBIA - Police responded to an armed robbery at a Petro Mart Convenience Store this morning.

At 5:05 a.m., Columbia Police arrived at the Petro Mart Convenience Store at 3850 Range Line Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun. The suspect demanded money and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery, and officers have not located the suspect.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, wearing a dark hood sweatshirt and had something covering his face.