Police respond to shots fired incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers responded to shots fired early Sunday morning in Columbia, according to a news release.

Boone County Joint Communications first received calls regarding shots fired at the 500 block of College Avenue at 1:17 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed the gunfire began on College Avenue between between people in at least two cars. The cars traveled westbound on Business Loop 70 before turning down side streets as they approached the McDonald's at 205 Business Loop 70. The cars then got back on westbound Business Loop 70 as far as Garth Avenue.

Officers closed an area of Business Loop 70 from Indiana Avenue to Garth Avenue for approximately 40 minutes during the investigation.

Several businesses and cars were struck by gunfire, and officers recovered several shell casings from multiple styles of firearms.

Police believe a newer, dark colored SUV and a lighter colored Mercedes-style car are the two cars involved in the incident.

The investigation is on-going and no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.