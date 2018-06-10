Police respond to shots fired near Rock Quarry Park

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near the intersection of Nifong Boulevard. and Bearfield Drive Monday morning.

Officials said they were searching for a suspect who drove a car away from the scene, but that they did not have any leads at that point.

Officers in two police cars searched Rock Quarry Park. Columbia Police Officer Lori Simpson said they weren't able to find any new information at the park.