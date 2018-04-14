Police respond to shots fired on Andy Drive

COLUMBIA - Police were dispatched to a shots fired call in north Columbia early Tuesday morning.

The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the call at 1:23 a.m. on the 2300 block of Andy Dr.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, according to the CPD. There was also damage to one home.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact CPD or call (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.